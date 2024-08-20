Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $119.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.45.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $109.79 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.20. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.506 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 89.78%.

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $5,064,524.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,390 shares of company stock worth $10,567,059. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,740 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 773.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 43,488 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

