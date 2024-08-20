Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk lowered shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Cardlytics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Cardlytics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lowered Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $181.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.65. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $20.52.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott A. Hill bought 40,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott A. Hill bought 40,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $47,350.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,742 shares of company stock worth $735,905 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57,805 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 814,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 624,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 147,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 711.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 307,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $3,622,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

