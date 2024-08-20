CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Down to $33.99

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.99, but opened at $33.23. CareDx shares last traded at $32.79, with a volume of 110,056 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James cut CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get CareDx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDNA

CareDx Stock Down 4.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 1,085.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,140,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,308 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,025,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 517.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,149,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 963,554 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after purchasing an additional 180,334 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.