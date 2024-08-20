Carnegie Investment Counsel Buys 704 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,396,000. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 242,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $505,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian A. Hand acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,255 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,915.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $401,420.

Sunoco Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE SUN traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.62. The stock had a trading volume of 328,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,480. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.31. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.64.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $2.62. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.8756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SUN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunoco

Sunoco Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.