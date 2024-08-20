Carnegie Investment Counsel Buys Shares of 6,219 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,219 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in HP by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 88,230 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in HP by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 57,747 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 9.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 493,408 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in HP by 117.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 863,502 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,240,000 after purchasing an additional 465,963 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Insider Activity

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.81. 6,728,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,837,824. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

