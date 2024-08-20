Carnegie Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $33,730.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,076 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE:AVY traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.33. 492,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,226. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.41. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $165.21 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

