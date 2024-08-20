Carnegie Investment Counsel Grows Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Powell Industries by 25,920.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,674,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,728 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Powell Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,410,000 after buying an additional 17,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Powell Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,902. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.98. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.51 and a 52 week high of $209.14.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In related news, insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,166,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock worth $6,249,739. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.