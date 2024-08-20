Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned about 0.28% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OCSL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $1,543,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 273.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 164,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 120,553 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,415,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,902,000 after acquiring an additional 137,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 37,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.86. 397,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $21.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OCSL shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

