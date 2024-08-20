Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,748 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.21% of Progyny worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Progyny by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of PGNY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.01. 607,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,233. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.