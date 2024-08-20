Carnegie Investment Counsel Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,384,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,068,000 after buying an additional 137,178 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,067 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,580 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,074,000 after purchasing an additional 973,742 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,661,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,285,000 after purchasing an additional 965,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.14. The company had a trading volume of 347,782 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

