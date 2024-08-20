Carnegie Investment Counsel Lowers Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,641,000 after acquiring an additional 473,453 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.02. 666,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.97 and a 200-day moving average of $215.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

