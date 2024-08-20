Carnegie Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,943 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned 0.10% of Community Bank System worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Community Bank System by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Community Bank System by 37,162.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBU stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.60. 63,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.65. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.05 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.86%.

In other news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,298.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

