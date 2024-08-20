Carnegie Investment Counsel Purchases 61 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 982,323 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,242,000 after acquiring an additional 911,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after acquiring an additional 897,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after acquiring an additional 744,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,056,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,387,000 after purchasing an additional 550,321 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.91. 557,677 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.88.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

