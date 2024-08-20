Carnegie Investment Counsel Purchases 62,820 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 143.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,820 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Arhaus by 647.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Price Performance

NASDAQ ARHS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. 687,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,755. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. Arhaus, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arhaus

In other Arhaus news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arhaus news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,960 shares of company stock worth $2,978,281. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

