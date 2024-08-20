Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 10,511 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,511 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,901,357,000 after buying an additional 727,931 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,726,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,802,000 after acquiring an additional 346,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,352,000 after acquiring an additional 101,111 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,235,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,937. The firm has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

