Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 10,577 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,577 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.89. 1,798,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,378. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.