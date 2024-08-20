Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 1,152 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,194. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

