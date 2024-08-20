Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 1,200 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned about 0.05% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.55. The stock had a trading volume of 55,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,414. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.85 and its 200 day moving average is $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $189.81.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.