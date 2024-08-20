CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Buys 5,030 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 4.4% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000.

SLYV stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.56. 121,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,855. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $89.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

