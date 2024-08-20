CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Cuts Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 25.5% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 122,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2.5% in the second quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 112,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.95. 5,710,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,286,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $118.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.77. The stock has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Melius Research raised their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

