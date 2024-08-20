CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $3,700,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 6.2% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Edison International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,278,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 924,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,373,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $2,604,300.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $2,604,300.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $5,823,662. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $83.71. 1,603,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.46. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $84.13.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.