CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Enbridge by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,534,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

