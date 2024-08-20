CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 43,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.77. 68,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,363. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

