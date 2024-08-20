CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Baird R W raised Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.30.

Humana Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE HUM traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.98. 1,008,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.66. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.