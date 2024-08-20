CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $18.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $862.86. The stock had a trading volume of 993,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,162. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $574.42 and a one year high of $1,130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $967.08 and its 200-day moving average is $946.61.

Shares of Lam Research are going to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.