CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $306,417,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after acquiring an additional 518,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.58.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.32. 4,235,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,556,402. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

