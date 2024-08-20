Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Cascades Price Performance

Shares of TSE CAS traded down C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.06. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$8.83 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The stock has a market cap of C$920.02 million, a PE ratio of -22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.14.

Insider Transactions at Cascades

In other news, Director Hugues Simon bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.10 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. In other Cascades news, Director Hugues Simon purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.10 per share, with a total value of C$100,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 34,631 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.36, for a total transaction of C$324,146.16. Insiders have sold a total of 116,299 shares of company stock worth $1,105,230 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.08.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

Featured Stories

