Casper (CSPR) Price Reaches $0.0127 on Major Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $155.43 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,838,057,806 coins and its circulating supply is 12,237,942,074 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

