Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTLT. Barclays increased their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $59.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.79. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $60.20.

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at $10,431,133.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at $10,431,133.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,264.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $858,941 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,720,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

