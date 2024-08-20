Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Short Interest Down 9.9% in July

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $276,648.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $276,648.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,139.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $664,188.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,836.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,748 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CPRX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,414. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.70.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

