Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Trading Up 2.7%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.52. Approximately 265,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,287,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,183.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,427 shares in the company, valued at $296,121.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $121,183.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,121.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,478.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,255 shares of company stock worth $2,441,748. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 618,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 200,370 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 16,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

