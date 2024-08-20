CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Receives $82.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock valued at $124,690,835.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 101.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group stock opened at $100.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.60. CAVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 244.24 and a beta of 3.27.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

