CEEK VR 1-Day Volume Tops $1.58 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $24.21 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011225 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,491.61 or 1.00085238 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012666 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007719 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0304913 USD and is down -5.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,513,967.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

