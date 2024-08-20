Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $294.50

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 294.50 ($3.83) and last traded at GBX 295.28 ($3.84), with a volume of 36981 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301 ($3.91).
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLBS. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.29) price target on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Celebrus Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Celebrus Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.
About Celebrus Technologies
Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.
