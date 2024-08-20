Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Up 2.3%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.69. 513,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 602,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

A number of research firms have commented on CERT. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.79, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 5,306.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

