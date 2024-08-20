CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Position Raised by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CF traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.55. 256,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,731. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $87.90.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.