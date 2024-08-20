Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Position Trimmed by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,080,000 after purchasing an additional 481,626 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $69,487,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,169,000 after acquiring an additional 419,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,801,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2,173.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 124,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after buying an additional 118,569 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. KeyCorp upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $188.60. The stock had a trading volume of 558,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,680. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $189.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

