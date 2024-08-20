Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires 79,281 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,085,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,281 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.19% of EOG Resources worth $136,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,668 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,548 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. UBS Group increased their price target on EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.15.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,865,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,027. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.