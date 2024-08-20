Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 480,143 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 1.20% of Cognex worth $96,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cognex by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 453,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 65,198 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Cognex by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Cognex by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 52,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $77,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $437,950.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Trading Down 1.1 %

CGNX traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.12. 934,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,595. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $53.13.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CGNX. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cognex

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.