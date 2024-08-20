Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Progressive worth $66,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,078,831,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,650,000 after buying an additional 1,045,883 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $188,642,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4,545.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,858,000 after buying an additional 690,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 548.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,866,000 after buying an additional 686,433 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.41.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $129.31 and a 52 week high of $239.16.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,441 shares of company stock valued at $25,111,350. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

