Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $144.49 Million Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 491,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 4.19% of Kadant worth $144,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KAI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 46.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,482,000 after acquiring an additional 306,352 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth about $92,993,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kadant by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Kadant Stock Down 0.6 %

KAI traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.64. 50,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,070. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $210.43 and a one year high of $363.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.45. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.50 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 11.35%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kadant

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.