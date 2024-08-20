Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $20.88 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $20,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5,645.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 261,677 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 35,803 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Fortinet by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 325,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130,308 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 67,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,731,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,905,403. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $76.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average of $64.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,649. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

