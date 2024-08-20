Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $206.92 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Mastercard worth $206,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total transaction of $47,138,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,652,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,901,158,601. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total value of $47,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,652,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,901,158,601. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,747,175 shares of company stock worth $787,719,546 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $469.12. 1,763,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,517. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

