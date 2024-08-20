Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $21.09 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $21,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.84. 2,012,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,264. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

