Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $22.64 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 411,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $22,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.36. 1,016,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,971. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $62.65.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.