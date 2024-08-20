Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ingersoll Rand worth $20,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,867 shares of company stock worth $23,494,392. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.50. 1,276,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,292. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average of $91.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $101.30.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

