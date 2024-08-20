Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lululemon Athletica worth $18,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.60. 1,409,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,894. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.06 and its 200-day moving average is $350.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.00.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

