Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of AMETEK worth $21,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 93.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,338. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

