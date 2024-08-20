Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 11,884 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Franco-Nevada worth $74,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $2,538,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $1,189,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $124.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,332. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $146.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.15.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

