Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $20,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COR. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at $655,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $3,579,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $2,294,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.57.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of Cencora stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $238.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,743. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.66. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $171.65 and a one year high of $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,338,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,658,274. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.